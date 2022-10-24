DeSantis, Crist face off in Florida gubernatorial debate

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WCJB) - The current governor of Florida is facing off against a former governor in the race to lead the state of Florida. On Monday at 7 p.m., Incumbent Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist are debating head-to-head in downtown Fort Pierce.

The one-hour debate can be watched live here.

The single governor’s debate of the 2022 General Election was postponed following Hurricane Ian.

Last Tuesday, U.S. Senate candidates Marco Rubio and Val Demings got heated as they debated the issues impacting the nation. Then on Wednesday, TV20 hosted a mayoral debate between Ed Bielarski and Harvey Ward both running to be the next mayor of Gainesville.

U.S. Senate candidates Rubio, Demings attend debate for Florida seat

