Early voting begins in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three counties in North Central Florida opened their polls to early voting Monday.

Alachua, Bradford and Levy Counties became the first in the area to allow voters to cast their ballots. With election day two weeks from Tuesday, voters have their chance to beat the lines and vote.

The Levy County Supervisor of Elections, Tammy Jones, expects a good turnout for this year’s midterms.

After Alachua County had troubles meeting ballot demands in the primaries, surrounding areas are preparing for a large turnout.

“For early voting we have ballot on-demand printers so we print the ballots as needed so it’s just blank paper and the ballot is printed for the specific voter,” said Jones. “Election Day we base it off of past history and we add to that and we always have the ability to print more ballots.”

One early voter said she uses early voting as an opportunity to share ideas with people that may be undecided about voting.

““I just do it because I’m here and I know who I want to vote for and there might be other people here that I can talk to an influence because a lot of people are kind of undecided,” said Cathy Dewitt.

These elections are quite incidental in Florida, with a Gubernatorial and Senate race on the ballot.

“Some people just don’t really vote in the midterm elections, they only vote in the the presidential elections,” said DeWitt, “not recognizing that the midterms outcomes are going to really effect the presidential election as well especially for us in Florida.”

A full schedule of early voting dates in North Central Florida is listed below:

ALACHUA - OCT. 24TH - NOV. 5TH

BRADFORD - OCT. 24TH - NOV. 5TH

COLUMBIA - OCT. 29 - NOV. 5TH

DIXIE - OCT. 27TH - NOV. 5TH

GILCHRIST - OCT. 29TH - NOV. 5TH

LEVY - OCT. 24TH - NOV. 5TH

MARION - OCT. 27 THURS - NOV. 5TH

SUWANNEE - OCT. 29 - NOV. 5TH

UNION - OCT. 29 - NOV. 5TH

