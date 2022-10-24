Female Protective Society celebrate 107 years

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Community members helped celebrate one of the oldest African American female protective organizations in Alachua County.

The event featured guest pastors, choir selections, and the society’s famous march.

Female Protective Society’s Chief Rosa Rutledge said the organization has been involved in the community for years.

“It’s very important to this community. We started way back in 1903 and it’s been in operation ever since,” said Rutledge. “We help the community and we go out and bless members because that’s how it started.”

The society was founded in 1903, but members started celebrating the anniversary 12 years later in 1915.

