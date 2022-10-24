Fisherman goes missing in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Wildlife Commission officers are searching for a man last seen fishing in an Alachua County waterway on Monday morning.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating Glenn Lamar Carter, 36. He was last seen fishing on Newnan’s Lake.

He is 5′9″ and weighs 240 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing dark colored clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

