Florida soccer team loses road match to Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, AL. (WCJB) - For the tenth time this season, the Florida soccer team lost a Southeastern Conference match, after falling to No. 3 Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

Despite putting 5 of 9 shots on goal, the Gators (2-13-1) couldn’t find the back of the net or keep the Crimson Tide (16-1-1) from scoring twice in their 2-0 loss.

Neither team was able to crack the scoreboard in the opening 25 minutes of play, but in the 26th minute, the Tide’s Kat Rogers put her cleat on a bouncing ball just outside Florida’s box and it curled in the upper left corner of the goal to give Alabama the early lead.

Both teams accrued five shots in the first half, with the score remaining 1-0 at the break, but in the 48th minute, Riley Tanner added on the dagger when her shot went by Gator keeper Alexa Goldberg for the second goal of the match.

Alabama outshot Florida 13-4 in the second half, and 18-9 for the match.

With the loss, Florida only has their last match of the season to try and beat a conference opponent. They don’t have enough points to qualify for the SEC Tournament beginning October, 30.

Florida will host Texas A&M on Thursday, October 27 on senior day.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.