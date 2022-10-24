Florida’s Anthony Richardson ready to face Georgia

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With the bye week now in the rearview mirror for the Florida football team, all eyes turn toward the toughest opponent the orange and blue will face this season - the defending National Champion Georgia Bulldogs.

The Gators (4-3) have lost four of the past five meetings with the Bulldogs (7-0), including last year’s first half disaster, when Anthony Richardson made his first career start against Georgia and accounted for all three of Florida’s turnovers in a 34-7 lopsided loss.

Since then, Richardson has become the undisputed quarterback and leader of the team under first-year head coach Billy Napier. He’s started all seven games this season, throwing for 1,367 yards, 6 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions. He’s also rushed for 395 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Richardson’s had his share of ups and downs this season as a starter, but is only a sophomore, so the maturation process isn’t complete. However, he does believe he’s making important strides in honing his skill.

