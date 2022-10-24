FOL Bookhouse continues the annual Fall Friends of the Library book sale

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The annual Fall Friends of the Library book sale continues in Alachua County.

The sale will run until October 26 at the FOL Bookhouse located at 430 N Main Street in Gainesville.

You can look through more than 5,000 books ranging in price from 25 cents to $5.

The sale will be open from noon until 6 p.m.

Profits from the sale will support the Alachua County Library District and community literacy projects throughout the county.

