Future of Florida-Georgia game up in the air? Read universities’ statement.

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) tires to get past Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine (16)...
Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) tires to get past Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine (16) after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This may be one of the final years for a decades-old tradition as the University of Florida and the University of Georgia release a cryptic joint statement about the future of the rivalry football game.

Less than a week before the Gators and Bulldogs go head-to-head at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, the athletic departments of both universities released statements.

The message suggests the future of the game is not certain and changes could come to the location or even the frequency of the matchup itself.

The joint statement is as follows, “The annual game between our two universities is an important tradition. At this time, both programs are focused on our current seasons. Typically both schools begin conversations regarding future games in the series as the last contracted game nears. We anticipate following that timeline. When those discussions take place, we will consider a multitude of factors, including tradition, finances, future SEC scheduling models with the addition of Texas and Oklahoma, and what is best for both schools’ football programs overall.”

The current contract keeps the game sometimes referred to as the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” in Jacksonville through the 2023 football season.

