Lake City man arrested for trying to steal from car dealer

Jermaine Maxwell, 37, Columbia County Jail booking photo
Jermaine Maxwell, 37, Columbia County Jail booking photo
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Lake City was arrested after he was caught trying to steal from a used car dealer.

Lake City Police Department officers arrested Jermaine Maxwell, 37, on Sunday morning.

Police went to the scene at I-75 Autos in Lake City after someone was seen in the back of the business. Officers found Maxwell in the fenced-in area of the company.

Maxwell had several tools, including stolen gift cards, credit cards, debit cards, and synthetic marijuana.

He is facing several charges including armed burglary. He was booked in the Columbia County Jail.

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
