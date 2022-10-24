Levy County teacher arrested for bringing gun on campus

Paige Ehlers, 27, Levy County booking photo
Paige Ehlers, 27, Levy County booking photo(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - The Levy County Sheriff’s Office arrested an elementary school teacher after students found a gun in her car at school.

Deputies say first-year teacher Paige Ehlers, 27, sent two Chiefland Elementary School students to her car to get medication for her. Inside the car, the fourth-grade students spotted a gun in the car.

The students told school officials who contacted the school resource officer.

Ehlers is charged with child endangerment and possession of a firearm on school grounds. Her bond will be assigned at her first appearance on Tuesday morning.

“While it is extremely disheartening to ever arrest a teacher, this type of violation that endangers the safety of our students cannot be tolerated,” said Sheriff Bobby McCallum. “Thankfully these fourth-grade students had parents that taught them about gun safety and but for that reason, we may have avoided a dangerous and sad situation today.”

