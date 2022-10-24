Mail-in ballot deadline

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Less than 1 week away from an important election deadline.

Saturday, October 29th is the deadline to request a mail-in ballot.

You can request a vote-by-mail ballot online, in-person, over the phone, by mail or by email.

Once you do get your ballot, you should mail it a week before election day.

This is to make sure it gets to the supervisor of elections office by 7 pm on November 8th.

