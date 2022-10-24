Poll: High School Football Play of the Week

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Last Friday’s high school football action in North Central Florida produced some outstanding highlights. It’s up to you to choose the Play of the Week out of five nominees:

Click here to vote in the poll which closes at 4 p.m. on Thursday. The options are as follows:

CHIEFLAND’S 70-YARD TD PASS FROM MICHAEL TOVINE TO CLINT THOMAS

PK YONGE’S “MUSIC CITY MIRACLE” KICK RETURN BY DELDRICK GOSTON

NEWBERRY’S 65 YARD FAKE PUNT TD BY DAVID SCHMIDT

COLUMBIA’S CAMDEN FRIER KICK RETURN TD

SANTA FE’S 75 YARD TD PASS FROM ERIK HOCHMAN TO ELIJAH KELLUM

