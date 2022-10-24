Poll: High School Football Play of the Week

Choose the best highlight from our list of Plays of the Week.
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Last Friday’s high school football action in North Central Florida produced some outstanding highlights. It’s up to you to choose the Play of the Week out of five nominees:

Click here to vote in the poll which closes at 4 p.m. on Thursday. The options are as follows:

  • CHIEFLAND’S 70-YARD TD PASS FROM MICHAEL TOVINE TO CLINT THOMAS
  • PK YONGE’S “MUSIC CITY MIRACLE” KICK RETURN BY DELDRICK GOSTON
  • NEWBERRY’S 65 YARD FAKE PUNT TD BY DAVID SCHMIDT
  • COLUMBIA’S CAMDEN FRIER KICK RETURN TD
  • SANTA FE’S 75 YARD TD PASS FROM ERIK HOCHMAN TO ELIJAH KELLUM

