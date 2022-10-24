Poll: High School Football Play of the Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Last Friday’s high school football action in North Central Florida produced some outstanding highlights. It’s up to you to choose the Play of the Week out of five nominees:
Click here to vote in the poll which closes at 4 p.m. on Thursday. The options are as follows:
- CHIEFLAND’S 70-YARD TD PASS FROM MICHAEL TOVINE TO CLINT THOMAS
- PK YONGE’S “MUSIC CITY MIRACLE” KICK RETURN BY DELDRICK GOSTON
- NEWBERRY’S 65 YARD FAKE PUNT TD BY DAVID SCHMIDT
- COLUMBIA’S CAMDEN FRIER KICK RETURN TD
- SANTA FE’S 75 YARD TD PASS FROM ERIK HOCHMAN TO ELIJAH KELLUM
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.