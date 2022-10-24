Professional dancer returning to her hometown stage in Gainesville this week

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Theresa Hanson began dancing at Pofahl Studios at the age of 6, “I feel like dance is a thing you should not do unless you cannot do anything else. I have tried but I just can’t do anything else” said Hanson.

During her time at Pofahl studios, she became a member of the Dance Alive National Ballet.

From there she danced in Orlando and Portland.

She is currently in her fourth season with the dance company BodyVox.

Hanson describes BodyVox as a theatrical dance company, “We are very humor based. Storytelling based. Most of our work is very light-hearted and positive and not very heavy and I think that makes us a little bit different” said Hanson.

This Thursday -- October 27th Hanson and the rest of the BodyVox dancers will be taking the stage at the Phillips Center in Gainesville to perform a show titled Figments.

This is the same stage she grew up performing The Nutcracker and various recitals, “It is great to have worlds converge. I think the biggest thing for me is having my parents see me come back and be proud of me” said Hanson.

She describes Thursday’s show as a compilation of quirky pieces.

Tickets for Figments are still available and prices range from 10 to 40 dollars.

