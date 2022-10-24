Ronald McDonald House Presents: Beyond Bourbon

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Whether you like it neat straight up or on the rocks this fundraiser is for you.

Sherry Houston is here with how to get involved.

Thank you so much and welcome back.

Thank you Lisa sand it’s always great to be back here.

Alright we have some bourbon here, and this is one of your biggest events beyond Red Shoe. So tell us what can people expect at Beyond Bourbon?

We are thrilled to have a presenting sponsor.

This year it is Comfort Temp. We have 2 private barrels. And this is one of the bottles from one of our private barrel. So Knob Creek has a 120 proof bourbon that you can only purchase at our Beyond Bourbon event.

I love that! And this is specifically for the house you have that on here. So this is very exclusive and makes a great gift. So what is the other bourbon brand that you will have?

It’s actually a rye, not to get too in the weeds and it’s whistle pig, and its year 10. It’s the same whistle pig that we had last year, but totally different barrel. So these barrels and blends are very very different. This is a pure barrel, you will not have a barrel like this, except for this unique one that has the Ronald McDonald House name on it.

So what are some other reasons that people should come out. What can they expect when they go.

There will be over 200 types of bourbons for people to taste, about 50 to 60 different vendors there, master distilleries that are going to share what they are doing, some very unique some very boutique types of bourbons that you will only get to taste at our Beyond Bourbon event.

And i love that this is very personalized. People can take their time and go throughout the event. You mentioned 200 types of tastings of different bourbons. How does this pair with the food?

Embers Prime Wood and Steak is providing all the food. And you know Ryan Todd, he is very specific about his bourbon and his food, so they will be pairing that bourbon and food together to have the best experience.

And Ryan Todd is also doing something else that you do at Beyond Bourbon every year. What is that?

We are so excited that we are continuing that bourbon cocktail competition, and right now we have over 22 entries, and on the day of our event we will have the winner announced and everyone who attends the even twill be able to taste the fabulous cocktail that wins. And the really cool thing is when you go to embers wood prime steaks and grill you will be able to try the cocktail because it will be on their menu for the next year.

Love to hear it. And there’s also more than bourbon here for people who are not about bourbon or maybe don’t know as much about bourbon.

That is true., we will have wine, we will have beer, we will have iced tea and lemonade. We will have a lot for everyone. Bourbon has become an acquired taste but it seems like it is something very exciting and people want to learn more about it. And we are excited to showcase this event to the north central Florida community.

And you also have a silent and live auction, and more details will come about that because you are still making it more exciting and bigger and better than ever because that’s what you do at the Ronald McDonald House. So how does this help the Ronald McDonald house. We keep families close to their seriously ill child. We have a 31 bedroom house. We have 31 families in our house right now and so all the proceeds from this event stay at our local Ronald McDonald House.

Sherry we love you, we love that TV20 is able to partner with you. We are very proud partners. Thank you so much for coming to tell us about Beyond Bourbon.

Thank you Lisa.

Beyond Bourbon Event 2022 Bourbon Cocktail Competition

A charity fundraising event featuring food and American whiskey tastings, competition, auction, and entertainment benefiting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of North Central Florida.

Sunday, November 6th 4pm at Valley View Santa Fe River Ranches

Rules of Cocktail Competition

Each participant must submit a picture and cocktail recipe consisting of an Old Forester Bourbon base and mixers of their choice.

Participants must be 21 years of age or older, and legally eligible to compete in such competition

Please submit cocktail recipe for a single serving

Please give recipe of any homemade flavored syrups, shrubs, teas, etc you are making as an ingredient

Please submit your initial entry with name, email address, recipe, picture, and any company affiliation you would like included by Tuesday, November 1st to Ryan@embersofflorida.com

Participants chosen for the event must recreate the cocktail for the judge panel at the live event on 11/6/2022

Event staff will batch your drink for crowd samples after judging

Live event selected participants will receive entry ticket to the event and gift bag from the sponsors

Elected cocktail winner will receive winner’s bag of restaurant gift cards, special bottlings, sponsor merchandise and your cocktail featured at Embers Wood Grill and Spark

Please email Ryan@embersofflorida.com for any questions and submissions

Thank you and good luck!

TRENDING: Alachua County Public Schools announces plan to make up days missed due to Hurricane Ian

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.