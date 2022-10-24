Russell Report: The big three Florida schools continue to struggle

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There are power schools in college football. The Ohio State’s, the Alabama’s, the Clemson’s and there are others that are rebuilding. The big three Florida schools certainly fall into that category. Last year, Florida, Miami and Florida State collectively had their worst combined year in football since the 1970′s and things aren’t going great this year either. Florida and Florida state are 4-3 and Miami sits at 3-4 after an embarrassing loss to Duke where they turned the ball over eight times. The rebuild for FSU has been slow, and the ones for Miami and Florida are just beginning. It might not be pretty again at the end of the season for all three programs again.

There’s another school where a supposed rebuild was to take place. But at 6-2 and in a tie for first place in the SEC West the LSU Tigers have shown rebuilding can happen quickly. The toughest part of their schedule is still to be played but since quarterback Jayden Daniels found his groove against Florida, the Tigers have been rolling, knocking off previously unbeaten Ole Miss last week as Daniels shined again. And you think the Baton Rouge faithful are happy they hired Brian Kelly instead of Billy Napier? And some Gator fans are grumbling about Napier’s clock management and the defense. I get it, it’s not a good look right now, but let’s give it time to see how things shake out.

LSU shows you can rebuild quickly and one big reason is the transfer portal. Rebuilds have been slow traditionally because you had to do it through high school recruiting and development for the most part but the Tigers went heavily into the portal when Kelly got there and it has paid dividends quickly. Other schools might take a look at this blueprint to speed up the rebuild process.

And then there’s Vanderbilt. The Commodores have now lost 25 straight SEC games and believe me, no SEC school wants to be the school that Vandy finally beats. It really makes the job that James Franklin did there a few years ago that much more remarkable when the commodores were actually a pretty good football team. And don’t get me started on the job Jimbo Fisher has done. Or not done. At Texas A&M after they lose again, this time at South Carolina. It’s amazing to me there’s not more pressure to can him given the patience level of some fans and alumni these days.

Finally, the Gators and Bulldogs get set for their annual meeting this weekend in Jacksonville, a great venue and a great rivalry. Florida has lost four of the last five meetings and since 2010, the Gators are 5-7 against the Bulldogs after going 17 and 3 against them from 1990 to 2009. Oh yes, the good old days. I’m Steve Russell, that’s the Russell Report!

