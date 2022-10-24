‘This truly is what Florida is about’: Marion County organizations send off Hurricane Ian donations

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County residents, agencies, organizations, and colleges mobilized to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in Lee County.

“The people contributing have done an amazing job. It’s just phenomenal,” shared Florida Horse Park director, Jason Reynolds. “This truly is what Florida is about, what the United States is about just people helping people in times of need.”

Marion County Sheriff’s office, Florida Horse Park, Ocala Fire Rescue, and College of Central Florida were just a few of the collection sites for donations.

“The community, we get together. We pull it together,” shared the president of the College of Central Florida, Jim Henningsen. “We deliver and collect whatever is needed and we just had a beautiful truck head to south Florida right now.”

After county officials held a press conference at Tri-Eagle Sales, R&L Carriers sent off donations including canned foods, clothes, generators, and electric supplies.

“We sent supplies down for students faculty and staff at two colleges in southwest Florida that got hit hard,” stated President Henningsen.

Larsen Hays, a company that farms from Idaho, also gave a helping hand. They assisted with food, fencing, and hay for horses in southwest Florida.

“We understand disasters and it can hit anybody, anybody,” said Richard Larsen. “We’re glad to be involved. We appreciate the chamber for how they got involved.”

Larsen Hay contributed from 2,500 miles away. Officials said animals were not forgotten either.

“We’re not stopping. I mean, the people, they need help now, and they’ll need help 6 months from now, a year from now,” said Reynolds.”This is devastating. It’s a lot of people.”

County officials said this is one of their largest send-offs and it’s certainly not their last.

