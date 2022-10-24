Thousands of people attend Ocala art festival

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Residents gathered in Downtown Ocala for the 55th annual Fine Arts for Ocala festival.

The volunteer-run festival featured 155 artists from around the country. It included free art activities for kids, food trucks from local businesses, and performances.

Fine Arts for Ocala Chair Billye Mallory said the event benefited more than just the artists.

“I really just like that we have something like this to show people very high-end fine art that is not always available in museums locally,” said Mallory. “We have Appleton which is incredible but I think it’s a great way to bring art to the community and help the community to be more involved.

Photographer Jeffrey Cobble says he comes from St. Petersburg every year to attend the festival.

" I do a lot of art shows and I do a lot of wildlife photography and this show is so good every year,” said Cobble. “They are so kind to the artist and the people here are just so friendly and I do very well at the art show, it’s one of my favorites.”

The artwork displayed today was from seasoned artists from around the country but they weren’t the only ones that got to showcase their talents.

Marion County students displayed their artwork for everyone to see.

“He relly enjoyed seeing his friends artwork and getting to see his friends at the festival,” said Resident Jennifer Evans.

Organizers said they expected 30,000 people to attend the two-day festival.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.