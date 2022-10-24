Tri-Eagles Sales will hold a press conference for a Hurricane Ian donation send-off event
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:22 AM EDT
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a Hurricane Ian donation send-off event in Ocala.
The Marion County individuals, businesses, and agencies created a countywide collection for items most in need.
R and L Carriers will depart Ocala for Lee County where the collected items will be provided to those in need.
The carriers will leave Tri-Eagle Sales located at 1314 SW 17th St after a press conference at 9:30 a.m.
