Tri-Eagles Sales will hold a press conference for a Hurricane Ian donation send-off event

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a Hurricane Ian donation send-off event in Ocala.

The Marion County individuals, businesses, and agencies created a countywide collection for items most in need.

R and L Carriers will depart Ocala for Lee County where the collected items will be provided to those in need.

The carriers will leave Tri-Eagle Sales located at 1314 SW 17th St after a press conference at 9:30 a.m.

