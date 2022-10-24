Tri-Eagles Sales will hold a press conference for a Hurricane Ian donation send-off event

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a Hurricane Ian donation send-off event in Ocala.

The Marion County individuals, businesses, and agencies created a countywide collection for items most in need.

TRENDING: Thousands of people attend Ocala art festival

R and L Carriers will depart Ocala for Lee County where the collected items will be provided to those in need.

The carriers will leave Tri-Eagle Sales located at 1314 SW 17th St after a press conference at 9:30 a.m.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
The four are accused of beating inmate Ronald Ingram, who died while being transported to a...
Bond denied for corrections officers that transported an inmate who died in Marion County

Latest News

FOL Bookhouse will hold the annual Fall Friends of the Library book sale
FOL Bookhouse continues the annual Fall Friends of the Library book sale
FOL Bookhouse continues the annual Fall Friends of the Library book sale
Tri-Eagles Sales will hold a press conference for a Hurricane Ian donation send-off event
Tri-Eagles Sales will hold a press conference for a Hurricane Ian donation send-off event
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Recovery for breast cancer survivors
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Recovery for breast cancer survivors