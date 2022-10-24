Virginia State Police searching for man who escaped psychiatric hospital

Authorities are searching for a man who escaped a psychiatric hospital in Virginia.
By NBC12 Newsroom and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - Virginia State Police are looking for a man who escaped a psychiatric hospital in Williamsburg, Virginia, early Monday morning.

Police believe 32-year-old Christopher Feagin – who also goes by Michael Lee Malone or Christopher Feagih – escaped Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg around 1:40 a.m. on Oct. 24.

He does not have a last known address but was arrested in August by Virginia Beach Police.

Officials say he also has ties to Lexington, S.C.

Feagin is a white male, described as 5′9,″ weighing 135 pounds, with brown hair and many tattoos. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a gray shirt and a gray sweater.

Anyone with information on Feagin’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800.

Copyright 2022 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
The four are accused of beating inmate Ronald Ingram, who died while being transported to a...
Bond denied for corrections officers that transported an inmate who died in Marion County

Latest News

FILE - Protesters hold signs as they march during a protest over the death of George Floyd in...
1 plea, 1 alternate approach avert trial over Floyd’s death
The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead
Russell Report
Russell Report: The big three Florida schools continue to struggle
Russell Report: The big three Florida schools continue to struggle
Across the country, math scores saw their largest decreases ever. Reading scores dropped to...
Test scores show historic COVID setbacks for kids across US