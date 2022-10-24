The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 1:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Early voting for the midterm election begins on Monday in some North Central Florida counties.

Other counties will wait until the mandatory early voting period that starts next Saturday.

Alachua County commissioners on Tuesday, will consider a six-month moratorium on accepting new development plan applications, for cottage neighborhoods.

These are mixed-use business and living communities, like the Convergence Research Park underway in Alachua.

On Wednesday, College of Central Florida officials will unveil a 1 to 10 billion scale model of the solar system, somewhat similar to the longstanding one in Gainesville.

The Fest 20 is back. Beginning on Friday. Headliners The Menzingers and Hot Water Music are joined by hundreds of other bands at a dozen venues around Gainesville.

Ocala CEP highlights an industrial real estate business in Marion County
Last day to request a mail-in ballot is the 29th of October.
Deadline to request mail-in ballots is October 29