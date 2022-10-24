GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Early voting for the midterm election begins on Monday in some North Central Florida counties.

Other counties will wait until the mandatory early voting period that starts next Saturday.

Alachua County commissioners on Tuesday, will consider a six-month moratorium on accepting new development plan applications, for cottage neighborhoods.

These are mixed-use business and living communities, like the Convergence Research Park underway in Alachua.

RELATED: The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

On Wednesday, College of Central Florida officials will unveil a 1 to 10 billion scale model of the solar system, somewhat similar to the longstanding one in Gainesville.

The Fest 20 is back. Beginning on Friday. Headliners The Menzingers and Hot Water Music are joined by hundreds of other bands at a dozen venues around Gainesville.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.