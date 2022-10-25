Alachua County Fire Rescue receives accreditation from national agency

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue is being recognized by the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services for upholding a gold standard of services.

CAAS is a not-for-profit independent agency that encourages ambulance services to uphold higher than their respective state-required standards.

ACFR is one of only 22 agencies in Florida and 190 in the United States to be accredited by the organization.

The process took around two years, with ACFR making several changes in policy and education to improve their services to meet standards before the organization came in to evaluate facilities and training practices.

The organization weighs more than 100 metrics before accrediting an agency.

One ACFR official says that this will help with recruitment and to ensure the citizens that they can trust the fire rescue.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville Regional Airport undergoes realistic emergency drill

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.