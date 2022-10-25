Alachua County Public Schools to host summit on cyber safety

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public Schools’ 2022 Parent Empowerment Summit will focus on cyber safety.

The goal of the summit is to teach families how to keep their children and other family members safe online.

The summit is being held at Newberry High School on Tuesday. The event starts with a community resource fair from 5 to 6 p.m. This is an opportunity for community agencies to share information about the services they offer.

Experts from local law enforcement and the school district will share information and answer questions about cyber safety from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Free meals will be given to the first 40 attendees of the event.

The presentation is able to be livestreamed on the Alachua County Public Schools’ YouTube channel.

