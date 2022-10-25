Cedar Key Historical Society discovers 90 unmarked burials

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Cedar Key Historical Society received a grant from the Florida Division of Historical Resources.

In March, they hired people to use ground penetrating radars (GPRs) to locate nearly 90 unmarked burials.

“The city worked with us at the cemetery to get the areas cleared,” said Anna White Hodges, the executive director at The Cedar Key Historical Society Museum. “You start pushing a small, what looks like a baby carriage and with that, you collect data and with the data, you have to have people that know what they are doing so that they can process the data and then we created a map.”

There is a brand new interactive map of the Cedar Key Cemetery. With pink as the marked burials and green as unmarked burials.

The unmarked burials were found scattered throughout the entire cemetery, with a lot of concentration in one spot towards the back.

“One of the other things we were researching that is unique, anywhere before the 1950′s is that we had white and African Americans buried in the same area,” said Hodges.

Hodges said the reason they think there are so many unmarked burials is because of the hurricanes that have hit Cedar Key over the years.

Leaders are in the process of putting down markers that say “Unknown” at each found burial spot

They will use the families and community help to identify them.

“People of the city will appreciate it because some of the older ones have relatives out here, and there are some that don’t even know where they are buried and that will really benefit them,” said the president of Cedar Key Historical Society, George Sresovich.

In February of next year, the historical society will have a dedication and sunset service at the cemetery.

