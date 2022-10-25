Chiefland teacher released from jail after bringing gun on campus

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A teacher who was arrested in Levy County is now out of jail after bringing a gun onto school grounds.

First-year Chiefland Elementary School teacher, Paige Ehlers, sent two students to her car to get “over-the-counter iron pills” for her, according to a Levy County arrest report.

“As the students entered the vehicle looking for the medication they discovered the firearm, came back and started talking about it around the classroom,” said Lt. Scott Tummond, spokesperson for Levy County Sheriff’s Office.

School resource deputies arrested Ehlers at the school after taking the gun, a Springfield Armory 9x19 semi-automatic pistol.

Ehlers was arrested on charges of child endangerment and possession of a firearm on school grounds.

After appearing before a judge, Ehlers was released on her own recognizance, meaning she did not post bond.

Sheriff’s officials said the judge likely ruled this way because of her lack of criminal history.

RELATED STORY: Parents react to Chiefland Elementary School teacher arrested after a gun was found on campus

Levy County Superintendent Christopher Cowart said this never should have happened.

“We want our students under our staff’s supervision and that doesn’t include sending them outside the secure environment,” he said.

Tummond said “sending the students out was not the best decision, could’ve handled that a little bit differently, but again that’s the school board policy and we’re going to let them deal with that issue as it comes along.”

Ehlers is now on paid administrative leave.

“We’ll allow the active investigation to play itself out so we can take all things in accordance before we make a decision,” said Cowart.

Once the investigation is complete, Levy County School officials will determine whether or not Ehlers will lose her job.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.