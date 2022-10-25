Crash in Suwannee County killed two people and sent another to the hospital

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are dead and one is seriously injured following a crash in Suwannee County.

A car was traveling west on Highway 90 trying to pass a car traveling east.

This resulted in a head on collision.

A 30-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 36-year-old-man was taken to the hospital.

He is recovering with serious injuries.

