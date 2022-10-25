Crash in Suwannee County killed two people and sent another to the hospital
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are dead and one is seriously injured following a crash in Suwannee County.
A car was traveling west on Highway 90 trying to pass a car traveling east.
This resulted in a head on collision.
TRENDING: Governor Ron DeSantis and Congressman Charlie Crist had their only debate
A 30-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene.
A 36-year-old-man was taken to the hospital.
He is recovering with serious injuries.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.