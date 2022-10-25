Dixie County District 2 Commission Seat

OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - Three candidates are competing for the district two commission seat in Dixie County after current county commissioner, W.C. Mills, is stepping down.

GOP candidate Daniel Wood III, Democratic candidate Jaffry Crawl, and write in candidate Keith Tuten are all lifelong residents of Dixie County and want the District 2 Commission seat.

Jaffry Crawl, known to many as “Big Jeff,” says mitigating flood issues are one of his top priorities.

Crawl says flood problems have gone on too long in Dixie County; “The place you’re standing right now was under water at this time due to the flooding that we had in this community. This problem should have been handled twenty-something years ago.

Crawl says he dealt firsthand with prolonged issues from flooding last year and he says he has ideas about how to ensure people don’t have to suffer due to extreme flooding for such a long period of time again.

If elected, crawl would be the first black county commissioner in Dixie County’s history.

GOP candidate Daniel Wood III, describes himself as a family man and says he wants to continue the work the current county commissioner has in place when it comes to flooding concerns.

Wood tell us, “I do not want what happened last year to happen again with all the massive, major flooding we had, especially in District 2.

Wood is an agriculture insurance claims adjuster and an army veteran who says he understands the budget and expenditures of Dixie County. He also says he vows to be financially responsible with taxpayer funds.

Write-in candidate Keith Tuten’s name won’t appear on the ballot with Crawl and Wood, meaning voters will have to write his name on their ballot to vote for him.

Tuten, who works as a timber harvester, says flood issues are his top concern too.

He says, “Everything’s pretty much dried up right now but I want to make sure the issues don’t go away, as the water goes away I want to make sure the issues stay away.”

Tuten says is experience with business, project management and cost reduction make him the best candidate.

If elected, he would be the first write-in candidate to win a county commission seat in the state.

Early voting starts Thursday in Dixie County and runs through November 5th.

