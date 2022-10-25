Dove, TRESemmé, other dry shampoos recalled over benzene levels

The recalled dry shampoo products were distributed nationwide and retailers have been notified
The recalled dry shampoo products were distributed nationwide and retailers have been notified to remove the products from shelves.(Unilever U.S. via FDA)
Oct. 24, 2022
(Gray News) - Consumer goods company Unilever U.S. has issued a voluntary recall of several brand dry shampoos.

The recall includes select lot codes of dry shampoo aerosol products produced prior to October 2021 from Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI (Rockaholic and Bed Head), and TRESemmé. The company says these products contain potentially elevated levels of benzene.

Exposure to benzene by inhalation, orally, or through the skin can potentially result in cancers and blood disorders.

So far there have been no reports of illnesses, however, Unilever U.S. is recalling these products out of an abundance of caution.

The recalled products were distributed nationwide and retailers have been notified to remove the products from shelves.

A complete list of the affected products and consumer UPC codes is provided below and can be found on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website.

Consumers can visit UnileverRecall.com for instructions on how to receive reimbursement for eligible products.

