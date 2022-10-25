Florida Academy of Property Appraisers appoints Alachua County local to executive board

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida is getting some representation in the state association of property appraisers.

Alachua County’s Ayesha Solomon has been named to the Executive Board of the Florida Academy of PAs.

She was picked to serve a one-year term as Secretary.

Solomon has been in office since the beginning of 2021.

Jimmy Cowan of Marion County was also chosen as a board member.

TRENDING STORY: Early voting begins in North Central Florida

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
Polk County Deputy Sheriff Blane lane, 21, killed in the line of duty
21-year-old Polk County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed serving felony warrant

Latest News

Vote for the best play of the week.
Week 9 Play of the Week
Ocala Police release this photo of a man wanted after cashing over $10,000 of fraudulent checks.
Ocala man wanted after cashing over $10,000 in fraudulent checks
Ocala Police release this photo of a man wanted after cashing over $10,000 of fraudulent checks.
Ocala man wanted after cashing over $10,000 of fraudulent checks
Florida Academy of Property Appraisers appoints Alachua County local to executive board