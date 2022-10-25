Florida Academy of Property Appraisers appoints Alachua County local to executive board

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida is getting some representation in the state association of property appraisers.

Alachua County’s Ayesha Solomon has been named to the Executive Board of the Florida Academy of PAs.

She was picked to serve a one-year term as Secretary.

Solomon has been in office since the beginning of 2021.

Jimmy Cowan of Marion County was also chosen as a board member.

