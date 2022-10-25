Gainesville mayoral candidates face off in second debate

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The two men running to be Gainesville’s next mayor are hitting the debate stage for a second time before the 2022 General Election at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Candidates Harvey Ward and Ed Bielarski went head to head last Wednesday in the first debate of the election hosted by TV20. On Tuesday night, they are attending a second debate run by WUFT at the University of Florida Levin College of Law.

You can watch the debate by clicking here.

Following the TV20 mayoral debate, we put up a poll asking “who won the debate?” 57 percent of respondents chose Bielarski as the winner, 22 percent selected Ward, and 21 percent said there was no clear winner.

TRENDING: Gainesville Regional Airport undergoes realistic emergency drill

Polls are open for early voting now. Election day is Nov. 8.

U.S. Senate candidates Rubio, Demings attend debate for Florida seat

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.