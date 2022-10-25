Gainesville Regional Airport undergoes realistic emergency drill

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Don’t panic it’s just a drill! Multiple agencies tested their ability to respond to emergency situations at the Gainesville Regional Airport on Tuesday.

The Federal Aviation Administration requires that all air carrier airports perform a full-scale drill once every three years. The staged drill on Tuesday took nearly two hours from start to finish. The scenario resembled a 2020 plane crash, that happened in Pakistan.

Alachua County Fire Rescue, Gainesville Fire Rescue, and Gainesville Police Department practiced their emergency operations to test their response to mass casualty emergencies.

“We get to iron out some of the kinks,” said Cary Williams, district chief of GFR. “It is very important to be hands-on and do the full-scale exercise just to see some of the things and make sure they are going to work.”

TRENDING: Man arrested for capital sex battery on 12-year-old in Levy County

Volunteers from Santa Fe College’s EMS program were involved in the action and staged as “victims”.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.