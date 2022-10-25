Gainesville Regional Airport will have a full-scale emergency drill

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A full-scale emergency drill will take place at the Gainesville Regional Airport on Tuesday.

The Federal Aviation Administration requires all air carrier airport operators to hold the exercise at least once every three years.

The exercise will begin at 10 a.m. and will end around 12 p.m.

TRENDING: Parents react to Chiefland Elementary School teacher arrested after a gun was found on campus

During this exercise, an accident scene will be staged, personnel and equipment will be deployed, and volunteers will simulate victims.

Airline flights will not be affected by the drill as the runways and terminal will remain open.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
Polk County Deputy Sheriff Blane lane, 21, killed in the line of duty
21-year-old Polk County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed serving felony warrant

Latest News

Gainesville Regional Airport will have a full-scale emergency drill
Gainesville Regional Airport will have a full-scale emergency drill
United Faculty of Florida leaders requests UF to release the 11 other presidential candidate...
United Faculty of Florida leaders requests UF to release the 11 other presidential candidate names
Governor Ron DeSantis and Congressman Charlie Crist had their only debate
Governor Ron DeSantis and Congressman Charlie Crist had their only debate
United Faculty of Florida leaders requests UF to release the 11 other presidential candidate...
United Faculty of Florida leaders requests UF to release the 11 other presidential candidate names