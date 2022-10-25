Gainesville Regional Airport will have a full-scale emergency drill

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A full-scale emergency drill will take place at the Gainesville Regional Airport on Tuesday.

The Federal Aviation Administration requires all air carrier airport operators to hold the exercise at least once every three years.

The exercise will begin at 10 a.m. and will end around 12 p.m.

TRENDING: Parents react to Chiefland Elementary School teacher arrested after a gun was found on campus

During this exercise, an accident scene will be staged, personnel and equipment will be deployed, and volunteers will simulate victims.

Airline flights will not be affected by the drill as the runways and terminal will remain open.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.