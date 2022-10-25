Governor Ron DeSantis and Congressman Charlie Crist had their only debate

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WCJB) - Sparks flew in the only debate between Florida’s gubernatorial candidates.

Governor Ron DeSantis and Congressman Charlie Crist, with long public records on their resumes, alternately attacked and defended their positions.

A key topic was immigration, centering on DeSantis sending two planes with migrants to Massachusetts last month.

“You want to keep this issue alive, you want to keep it as a wedge issue, and you want to pull political stunts like you did with the taxpayers’ dollars of the people of Florida. That’s not what its for, it isn’t funny, its not right and its inhumane how you treated these people, said Crist.”

“We just had a sheriffs deputy from Pinellas County killed by a twice deported illegal alien who came across the border illegally six months ago. I didn’t hear any of the outrage about that its only when they go to D.C., New York, or Martha’s Vineyard, said DeSantis.”

The one issue the two agreed on is that Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz should have gotten the death penalty.

