Man arrested for capital sex battery on 12-year-old in Levy County

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - After months on the run, authorities have arrested a man accused of raping a 12-year-old girl in Levy County.

According to the Levy County Sheriff’s Office, Imanuel Marrero, 28, is charged with capital sexual battery and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child between 12 and 16 years old.

Deputies say a complaint was filed against Marrero after a girl told her parent that he had touched her, exposed himself to her, and had sex with her. Shortly after the investigation began, Marrero left the area.

It took authorities months to locate Marrero in Escambia County. Detectives interviewed him and felt enough evidence was present to request a warrant for his arrest.

RELATED: Parents react to Chiefland Elementary School teacher arrested after a gun was found on campus

Marrero was arrested on Monday and booked into the Escambia County Jail on a $350,000 bond. He will be moved to Levy County.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.