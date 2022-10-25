Ocala man wanted after cashing over $10,000 in fraudulent checks

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Officers are searching for a fraud suspect who collected thousands of dollars in cash from a bank.

Ocala Police released the image of the suspect on social media on Monday, in hopes somebody will be able to identify and turn them in.

Officers say that the man cashed more than $10,000 worth of fraudulent checks at the Truist Bank on E Silver Springs Boulevard.

Officers say that an investigation is still ongoing.

