Parents react to Chiefland Elementary School teacher arrested after a gun was found on campus

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - The situation started at Chiefland Elementary School when first-year teacher Paige Ehlers sent two students a 9-year-old and a 10-year-old to her vehicle outside in the faculty parking lot to get medication.

It is not yet known what that medicine was and that’s where they found a gun in her car. Parent Venisa Scott said she’s just thankful no kids were hurt.

“Nervous simply because when the kids opened the door and they spotted the gun they could have easily played as if it was a toy gun they could have shot each other.”

Both fourth-grade students alerted school officials who contacted the resource deputy. Some parents wished to remain anonymous but gave their thoughts on what happened.

“I have a child that goes there and now I feel unsafe with my child being at that school now.”

Another parent who has a kid that goes to the school also gave her thoughts.

“How could the front office let children go to a teacher’s car I just see all kinds of red flags.”

A text was sent out almost 30 minutes after school was finished.

“I got a text message after the situation was over I wish I could have gotten a text message before but I guess everybody was safe and they felt if everyone was safe and they didn’t want to cause a lot of commotion,” said Scott.

Ehlers was placed on administrative leave by the school district.

She is being charged with child endangerment and possession of a firearm on school grounds. Her bond will be set at her first appearance Tuesday morning.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.