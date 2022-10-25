Semi-truck crashes on I-75 near Archer Road leaving one dead

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Traffic was backed up on Interstate 75 on Tuesday morning after the driver of a semi-truck crashed near the Archer Road exit in Gainesville.

According to state troopers, the driver of a semi veered off the interstate near the entrance ramp around 7:50 a.m. on Tuesday. The vehicle then crashed into a group of trees.

Troopers say the driver was killed in the crash. No other injuries have been reported at this time.

Authorities spent hours investigating the scene and working to remove debris causing delays on the interstate throughout the morning.

