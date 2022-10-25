Semi-truck crashes on I-75 near Archer Road leaving one dead

Emergency crews respond after Semi-truck runs off I-75 and crashes into trees
Emergency crews respond after Semi-truck runs off I-75 and crashes into trees(FL511)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Traffic was backed up on Interstate 75 on Tuesday morning after the driver of a semi-truck crashed near the Archer Road exit in Gainesville.

According to state troopers, the driver of a semi veered off the interstate near the entrance ramp around 7:50 a.m. on Tuesday. The vehicle then crashed into a group of trees.

Troopers say the driver was killed in the crash. No other injuries have been reported at this time.

TRENDING: Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities

Authorities spent hours investigating the scene and working to remove debris causing delays on the interstate throughout the morning.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
Polk County Deputy Sheriff Blane lane, 21, killed in the line of duty
21-year-old Polk County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed serving felony warrant

Latest News

Cedar Key Historical Society discovers 90 unmarked burials
Cedar Key Historical Society discovers 90 unmarked burials
Cedar Key Historical Society discovers 90 unmarked burials
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
The goal of the event is to teach the importance of cyber safety to children.
Alachua County Public Schools to host summit on cyber safety