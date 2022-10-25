Teacher accused of hiding missing teen for nearly 2 years

Holga Olivares, a 61-year-old elementary school teacher, is facing charges of detention of a minor with the intent to conceal from a parent(s) and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.(Source: KMAX/KOVR via CNN)
By KMAX/KOVR Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) - An elementary school teacher in California is facing charges on accusations that she kept a missing teenager at her home for almost two years.

Holga Olivares, 61, appeared in court Monday. Police say she hid Michael Ramirez from his parents for nearly two years.

The then-15-year-old went missing June 9, 2020, from his Rancho Cordova home. An extensive search was conducted, but police couldn’t find him. Olivares was a second-grade teacher at Alice Birney K-8 School in Sacramento at the time.

Almost two years later, on March 11, Ramirez returned home. He is now 17 years old.

Police have not provided details on his disappearance or return.

After an investigation, police arrested and booked Olivares on charges of detention of a minor with the intent to conceal from a parent(s) and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The Sacramento City Unified School District says Olivares has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Copyright 2022 KMAX/KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

