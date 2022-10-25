Tech Tuesday: HiPerGator

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Tech Tuesday. I’m Melanie Moron with UF Innovate, and today I am joined by Chuck Hages from the University of Florida. Chuck, thanks so much for joining us today.

Thank you.

So tell us, what do you do at the University of Florida?

So our research is in developing new energy materials, mostly photovoltaics, and measuring their properties.

And what is something you guys are currently researching on?

So we’ve got two very cool projects. One, we do solution based photovoltaics. So we can print these out like you would newspapers or something from your printer, and we can make flexible electronics. And another one is measuring their properties. And so we use really cool resources at UF. You have HiPerGator resources to analyze their properties in really interesting ways that, yeah, it’s very unique to University of Florida.

And tell us a little bit more about HiPerGator.

So HiPerGator is high performance computing resources at UF, and we’ve got a very unique set of GPUs or graphical processing units. And so we use these resources to use machine learning techniques to analyze data for semiconductors and photovoltaics.

How will your research impact the world?

So our research is in photovoltaics mostly, and batteries and quantum materials. So this is all about having renewable energy generation, storage and reducing the impact of our resources on the environment.

And how has the University of Florida helped your research grow with the students and just being here in Gainesville?

So University of Florida, being a massive top five university, we have amazing resources in terms of being able to synthesize materials, measure their properties, and of course the computational resources available to come up with this new techniques to analyze the data. This is really some of the best resources you could ask for to do research.

And what tools and techniques do you guys use in your lab?

So we do a lot of chemistry to do the synthesis and materials, a lot of material science to grow these materials in unique ways. We do a lot of electrical engineering to make devices, photovoltaic and battery devices, and then a lot of physics to understand their properties. So we combine a lot of these areas together and to be good chemical engineers.

And is your research open to all students?

Of course. We love having a research from all different backgrounds and experiences. I think this only adds to what we’re able to achieve.

Well Chuck, thanks so much for joining us today. Thank you for watching and we’ll catch you next week.

