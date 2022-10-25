United Faculty of Florida leaders requests UF to release the 11 other presidential candidate names

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 1:29 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Leaders of a college faculty union say that the UF presidential search may have violated Sunshine laws.

United Faculty of Florida leaders are requesting UF release the names of the other 11 candidates.

Union members claim the search committee selected Ben Sasse as the sole finalist in an attempt to bypass state disclosure requirements.

RELATED: No protests allowed inside University of Florida buildings as board considers appointing Sen. Sasse president

“If the board of trustees and administrators at the University of Florida are so certain that they have picked the best candidate out of the pool then they should have no qualms about giving out the names of all the competing candidates so that we can see why Senator Sasse was selected and why his hiring credentials were considered to be better than the credentials of the other 11 in that final group of 12, said President of UFF Andrew Gothard.”

The union filed a public records request for the names of the 12 presidential candidates in the final pool before Sasse was selected, and they plan to file legal action if the request is denied.

