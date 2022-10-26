Alachua County commissioners place a 6-month hold on applications for a Cottage Neighborhoods

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County commissioners placed a 6-month moratorium on accepting new development plan applications for Cottage Neighborhoods.

“Cottage neighborhoods are a way for us to infill a for a project so they are pieces of land that may have access to water and sewer, they might be a few acres in size,” stated County Growth Development director, Jeff Hays.

This was the second public hearing, the first was on September 27. The motion passed 4-0, with commissioner Ken Cornell absent. Hays said the developments have been around for the last four years.

“What we’re going to be looking at during this moratorium period is to make sure that we have compatibility with existing surrounding neighborhoods, that that’s being well considered. That we’re looking at things like traffic and parking, things of that nature.”

County officials said these developments increase affordable housing access.

