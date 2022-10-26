Alachua County commissioners place a 6-month hold on applications for a Cottage Neighborhoods

County officials will be reviewing development plans for the next 6 months.
County officials will be reviewing development plans for the next 6 months.(WCJB)
By Zitlali Solache
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County commissioners placed a 6-month moratorium on accepting new development plan applications for Cottage Neighborhoods.

“Cottage neighborhoods are a way for us to infill a for a project so they are pieces of land that may have access to water and sewer, they might be a few acres in size,” stated County Growth Development director, Jeff Hays.

This was the second public hearing, the first was on September 27. The motion passed 4-0, with commissioner Ken Cornell absent. Hays said the developments have been around for the last four years.

“What we’re going to be looking at during this moratorium period is to make sure that we have compatibility with existing surrounding neighborhoods, that that’s being well considered. That we’re looking at things like traffic and parking, things of that nature.”

County officials said these developments increase affordable housing access.

TRENDING STORY: The City of Archer receives $546k in grants and plans on building a new community center

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
Glenn Lamar Carter, 36, goes missing in Alachua County
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities

Latest News

The Williston Red Devils against the Hamilton County Trojans.
Williston hammers Hamilton County, 48-0
Santa Fe, Oak Hall advance to Region Semifinals
Florida judge rules against Gov. DeSantis on migrant flight records
James Galasso, 51
Gainesville man arrested after 24-hour standoff
UF College of Veterinary Medicine assists in animal care following Hurricane Ian
UF College of Veterinary Medicine assists in animal care following Hurricane Ian