Alachua County Friends of the Library Book Sale ends with 10 cent items

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The final day of the Alachua County Friends of the Library Book Sale is on Wednesday of this week.

All items from the sale are now 10 cents. Profits support the Alachua County Library District and community literacy projects.

The sale begins at noon and runs until 6 p.m.

Friends of the Library organizers ask patrons to bring boxes or bags to carry home the materials.

TRENDING: Alachua County commissioners place a 6-month hold on applications for a Cottage Neighborhoods

Volunteers at the sale may limit the amount of people entering the sale at one time. Masks are also encouraged.

Cash, checks, and credit cards are accepted for payment.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.