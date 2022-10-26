Alachua County Friends of the Library Book Sale ends with 10 cent items

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The final day of the Alachua County Friends of the Library Book Sale is on Wednesday of this week.

All items from the sale are now 10 cents. Profits support the Alachua County Library District and community literacy projects.

The sale begins at noon and runs until 6 p.m.

Friends of the Library organizers ask patrons to bring boxes or bags to carry home the materials.

TRENDING: Alachua County commissioners place a 6-month hold on applications for a Cottage Neighborhoods

Volunteers at the sale may limit the amount of people entering the sale at one time. Masks are also encouraged.

Cash, checks, and credit cards are accepted for payment.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
Glenn Lamar Carter, 36, goes missing in Alachua County
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities

Latest News

Marion County Sherriff’s officials have information about fallen deputy from 1800′s
Marion County Sherriff’s officials have information about fallen deputy from 1800′s
Marion County Sherriff’s officials have information about fallen deputy from 1800′s
Marion County Sherriff’s officials have information about fallen deputy from 1800′s
Alachua County Friends of the Library Book Sale ends with 10 cent items
College of Central Florida will unveil a 1 to 10-billion scale model of the solar system
College of Central Florida will unveil a 1 to 10-billion scale model of the solar system