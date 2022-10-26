The City of Archer receives $546k in grants and plan on building a new community center

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Archer was awarded $546,000 with half a million of it from The Florida Department of State African-American cultural and historical grant.

The city plans on using the funds to build a new community center in the historically black neighborhood of Holly Hills.

“It’s very good because we have so many young people and children around here that don’t have anything to do or go and are on the road all the time. If they want to go somewhere they have to walk to the courts over there so it’s really good for Archer,” said resident Clora Nubin.

City Manager Tony Hammond said the center will have an indoor basketball court as well as multiple meeting rooms and a kitchen.

It will be located near the wastewater plant property the city bought years ago.

“There’s not a lot of on that side of the town other than the two small recreational areas and they have some swings and things like that. This is going to be a gathering place that they can go to and have activities and meetings,” said Hammond.

There was also another $46,000 that was awarded through the Florida Department of Economic Opportunities to assist in economic development and local growth.

Nubin said bringing more opportunities to their side of town will help many residents there.

“We want the children to do something we have to go crosstown and here is the hub of the black community right here.”

City leaders said these funds will help preserve archer’s historic and small-town identity for its residents.

