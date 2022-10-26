College of Central Florida will unveil a 1 to 10-billion scale model of the solar system

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The College of Central Florida will unveil a 1 to 10-billion scale model of the solar system on Wednesday.

The model will be permanently installed along a 2,000 foot path across the CF Ocala campus.

An opening reception will begin at 10:30 a.m. and run until 12:30 p.m.

TRENDING: The City of Archer receives $546k in grants and plans on building a new community center

It will be located at building 20 at 3001 SW College Rd in Ocala.

Visitors can explore 13 stanchions that represent planets from the Sun all the way to the dwarf planet Pluto.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
Glenn Lamar Carter, 36, goes missing in Alachua County
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities

Latest News

Marion County Sherriff’s officials have information about fallen deputy from 1800′s
Marion County Sherriff’s officials have information about fallen deputy from 1800′s
Marion County Sherriff’s officials have information about fallen deputy from 1800′s
Marion County Sherriff’s officials have information about fallen deputy from 1800′s
Profits support the Alachua County Library District and community literacy projects.
Alachua County Friends of the Library Book Sale ends with 10 cent items
Alachua County Friends of the Library Book Sale ends with 10 cent items