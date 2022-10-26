OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The College of Central Florida will unveil a 1 to 10-billion scale model of the solar system on Wednesday.

The model will be permanently installed along a 2,000 foot path across the CF Ocala campus.

An opening reception will begin at 10:30 a.m. and run until 12:30 p.m.

It will be located at building 20 at 3001 SW College Rd in Ocala.

Visitors can explore 13 stanchions that represent planets from the Sun all the way to the dwarf planet Pluto.

