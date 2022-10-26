Columbia County mail-in ballots breifly delayed

Columbia County Supervisor of Elections Office
Columbia County Supervisor of Elections Office(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Supervisor of Elections Office has sent out all of the vote-by-mail ballots after a delay due to Hurricane Ian.

Supervisor of Elections Tomi Brown says a couple of hundred ballots were delayed about two weeks. The supplier the elections office uses to produce the ballots was delayed due to the impacts of the storm.

TRENDING: Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking northbound lanes

All of the ballots have now been sent out to voters.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
Glenn Lamar Carter, 36, goes missing in Alachua County
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities

Latest News

Marion County Sherriff’s officials have information about fallen deputy from 1800′s
Marion County Sherriff’s officials have information about fallen deputy from 1800′s
Emergency crews respond to deadly wreck on Interstate 75
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking northbound lanes
Jaelin Tito Hope, 17, Putnam County Sheriff's Office department of juvenile justice booking photo
Putnam County teenager shoots 5-year-old child during argument
Ocala manufacturing plant expands production capacity, adds jobs