Columbia County mail-in ballots breifly delayed
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Supervisor of Elections Office has sent out all of the vote-by-mail ballots after a delay due to Hurricane Ian.
Supervisor of Elections Tomi Brown says a couple of hundred ballots were delayed about two weeks. The supplier the elections office uses to produce the ballots was delayed due to the impacts of the storm.
All of the ballots have now been sent out to voters.
