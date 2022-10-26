Gainesville city commissioners present check to sister city Rzeszów.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A delegation from Gainesville’s sister city in Poland is in town, and they won’t leave empty handed.

Mayor Lauren Poe and city commissioners presented a check for more than 20,000 dollars to delegates from the city of Rzeszów, Poland.

The money was raised during the “The Amazing Give,” charitable drive, it will be used by the polish city to help Ukrainian refugees in their community.

