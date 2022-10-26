Gainesville city leaders hosting Sister City delegation from Poland

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city leaders are hosting a Sister City delegation from Rzeszów, Poland.

Mayor Lauren Poe is presenting a ceremonial check to the Polish representatives totaling $20,860. The money was raised locally this spring in support of Rzeszów’s relief efforts to aid Ukrainian refugees.

The presentation is on Wednesday of this week. It begins at 11:15 in the morning and run until 11:45.

The event is being held in the City Hall Auditorium.

