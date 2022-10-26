Gainesville city leaders hosting Sister City delegation from Poland

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city leaders are hosting a Sister City delegation from Rzeszów, Poland.

Mayor Lauren Poe is presenting a ceremonial check to the Polish representatives totaling $20,860. The money was raised locally this spring in support of Rzeszów’s relief efforts to aid Ukrainian refugees.

The presentation is on Wednesday of this week. It begins at 11:15 in the morning and run until 11:45.

The event is being held in the City Hall Auditorium.

