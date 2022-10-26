Gainesville man arrested after 24-hour standoff

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Officers say a swat team arrested an armed man who had bomb making materials in his home.

James Galasso, 51, is now in the Alachua County Jail.

The swat team responded to SE 15th street after getting a report Galasso was going through a mental health crisis.

Officers spent 24 hours trying to get Galasso to comply and surrender, before he finally came out of the building Tuesday morning.

