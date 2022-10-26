Gainesville woman hits Putnam County Sheriff’s Office patrol car, drives off

Tashieka Holmes, 44, Putnam County Jail booking photo
Tashieka Holmes, 44, Putnam County Jail booking photo(PCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Gainesville was arrested in Putnam County after crashing into a sheriff’s office patrol car while under the influence of drugs or alcohol then leading deputies on a chase.

Deputies say around 4:20 on Saturday morning, three patrol cars were stopping another vehicle on State Road 20 in Interlachen when Tashieka Holmes, 44, drove up in a black Audi.

Holmes swerved to miss one of the patrol cars only to swerve back and hit another patrol car. She then kept driving toward Palatka.

Deputies gave chase as Holmes sped off at speeds as high as 90 mph. She slowed down near the intersection of Zeagler Drive, and that’s when deputies boxed in the car.

Holmes asked deputies why they stopped her and believed she was still in Gainesville.

TRENDING: Man arrested for capital sex battery on 12-year-old in Levy County

Deputies say an inspection of the vehicle revealed damage from a hit-and-run crash that happened before she hit the patrol car.

Holmes is charged with fleeing and eluding law enforcement with disregard to persons or property, DUI and DUI with property damage.

“We were extremely fortunate that this person did not hit one of our deputies in the course of doing their job, or injured an innocent bystander or motorist,” Sheriff H.D. ‘Gator’ DeLoach said. “Clearly Ms. Holmes was highly impaired in that she did not recognize where she was or what she had done. If this had been at a busier time of day, the results of her actions could have been catastrophic.”

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
Glenn Lamar Carter, 36, goes missing in Alachua County
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities

Latest News

Alachua County commissioners place a 6-month hold on applications for a Cottage Neighborhoods
This week Art Adkins explores in detail the history of Halloween with this weeks North Central...
North Central Florida Treasures: Antique Halloween Noise Makers
This week Art Adkins explores in detail the history of Halloween with this weeks North Central...
North Central Florida Treasures: Antique Halloween Noise Makers
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST