Gainesville woman hits Putnam County Sheriff’s Office patrol car, drives off

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Gainesville was arrested in Putnam County after crashing into a sheriff’s office patrol car while under the influence of drugs or alcohol then leading deputies on a chase.

Deputies say around 4:20 on Saturday morning, three patrol cars were stopping another vehicle on State Road 20 in Interlachen when Tashieka Holmes, 44, drove up in a black Audi.

Holmes swerved to miss one of the patrol cars only to swerve back and hit another patrol car. She then kept driving toward Palatka.

Deputies gave chase as Holmes sped off at speeds as high as 90 mph. She slowed down near the intersection of Zeagler Drive, and that’s when deputies boxed in the car.

Holmes asked deputies why they stopped her and believed she was still in Gainesville.

Deputies say an inspection of the vehicle revealed damage from a hit-and-run crash that happened before she hit the patrol car.

Holmes is charged with fleeing and eluding law enforcement with disregard to persons or property, DUI and DUI with property damage.

“We were extremely fortunate that this person did not hit one of our deputies in the course of doing their job, or injured an innocent bystander or motorist,” Sheriff H.D. ‘Gator’ DeLoach said. “Clearly Ms. Holmes was highly impaired in that she did not recognize where she was or what she had done. If this had been at a busier time of day, the results of her actions could have been catastrophic.”

