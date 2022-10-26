Halloween themed events in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As the spookiest day of the year approaches, many North Central Florida organizations are hosting events in celebration of Halloween. Some of those area events are listed below.

Friday

Hocus Pocus screening , Reilly Arts Center, Ocala, 8 p.m. (also screening on Saturday and Sunday)

Gainesville Fear Garden, 220 NW 8th Ave Gainesville

A Nightmare of Pine Street, Wayne’s World, Ocala, 8 - 11 p.m. (Thursday and Friday)

Saturday

Festival of Fun and Frights, City of Gainesville at Martin Luther King Jr. Multi-Purpose Center, 1 - 4 p.m.

Halloween Ball 2022, First Magnitude Brewery, Gainesville, 7 p.m.

Halloween Costume Family Fun Run , Downtown Citizen Circle, Ocala, 8 a.m.

Halloween (Monday)

