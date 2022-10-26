Halloween themed events in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As the spookiest day of the year approaches, many North Central Florida organizations are hosting events in celebration of Halloween. Some of those area events are listed below.

Friday

  • Hocus Pocus screening, Reilly Arts Center, Ocala, 8 p.m. (also screening on Saturday and Sunday)
  • Gainesville Fear Garden, 220 NW 8th Ave Gainesville
  • A Nightmare of Pine Street, Wayne’s World, Ocala, 8 - 11 p.m. (Thursday and Friday)

Saturday

  • Festival of Fun and Frights, City of Gainesville at Martin Luther King Jr. Multi-Purpose Center, 1 - 4 p.m.
  • Halloween Ball 2022, First Magnitude Brewery, Gainesville, 7 p.m.
  • Halloween Costume Family Fun Run, Downtown Citizen Circle, Ocala, 8 a.m.

Halloween (Monday)

