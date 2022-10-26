Halloween themed events in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As the spookiest day of the year approaches, many North Central Florida organizations are hosting events in celebration of Halloween. Some of those area events are listed below.
Friday
- Hocus Pocus screening, Reilly Arts Center, Ocala, 8 p.m. (also screening on Saturday and Sunday)
- Gainesville Fear Garden, 220 NW 8th Ave Gainesville
- A Nightmare of Pine Street, Wayne’s World, Ocala, 8 - 11 p.m. (Thursday and Friday)
Saturday
- Festival of Fun and Frights, City of Gainesville at Martin Luther King Jr. Multi-Purpose Center, 1 - 4 p.m.
- Halloween Ball 2022, First Magnitude Brewery, Gainesville, 7 p.m.
- Halloween Costume Family Fun Run, Downtown Citizen Circle, Ocala, 8 a.m.
Halloween (Monday)
- Trick-or-Treat with Firefighters, High Springs Fire Department, 6 - 8 p.m.
- 26th Annual Boo at the Zoo, Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo, Gainesville, 3 p.m.
- Trick or Treat on Main Street, Downtown Alachua, 6 - 8 p.m.
- MCSO Safe & Spooktacular Halloween Party, Circle Square Commons on the corner of SW 80th Street and 80th Ave, Ocala, 5 - 8 p.m.
