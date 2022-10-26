Harvey Ward and Ed Bielarski faced off in their 2nd debate

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 1:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On the heels of the TV20 Gainesville mayoral debate a week ago, Harvey Ward and Ed Bielarski answered many of the same questions in Tuesday night’s second forum.

The pair took questions on affordable housing, policing, and utility rates at the debate hosted by WUFT at the Levin School of Law.

They were also asked how to make Gainesville more accessible for people who need translation services.

Early voting is underway in Alachua County ahead of the election on November 8th.

